MAE's Iulia Matei at EIR conference on pandemic challenges

The challenges generated by the COVID-19 pandemic confirmed the need for a unitary and coordinated action that would contribute to the economic recovery and consolidation of the European project, Foreign Ministry's (MAE) Secretary of State for European Affairs Iulia Matei highlighted on Wednesday at a conference organised by the European Institute of Romania (EIR).

According to a MAE press release, at the event organised online, Matei underlined the importance of the European Recovery Plan, meant to support both the recovery of savings and the further implementation of the EU's medium and long-term objectives. She emphasised the need to strengthen the EU's capacity to respond quickly and effectively to crisis situations.

The Secretary of State mentioned the creation of a strategic reserve of medical equipment (RescEU stockpilling) and underlined the special contribution of Romania - as the first state that hosted this reserve - to the implementation of this European crisis response instrument."Regarding the functioning of the Single Market, she referred to the importance of the identified solutions - including through Romania's direct involvement - which allowed its proper functioning in times of crisis, for example by facilitating 'green corridors' to streamline freight transport in the Union. She also highlighted the importance of digitizing European companies to ensure their efficient and real-time coordination, especially in the face of increased interdependence among EU member states," the release said.At the same time, in the context of the increased interest of civil society in EU's functioning and policies, the Secretary of State underlined the strategic importance that the Conference on the Future of Europe will have for capitalising on ways to strengthen the resilience of the European project.The conference "The EU in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic. Response measures and future scenarios" is part of the series of annual EIR conferences on European issues.