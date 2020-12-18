Marcel Ciolacu: PSD will never vote this Gov't of keeping Romania in crisis

PSD Chair Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that the social-democrats will never vote for the Government proposed by the right-of-center coalition, which he calls "of keeping Romania in crisis, underdevelopment, and national plunder."

"The group of the losers will collapse deafeningly in just a few months. Orban and Barna's hunger for office has won interest in real solutions to get Romania out of the health and economic crisis. Some political hyenas that will make no reform! A straw prime minister kept in leash by Orban. And two deputy prime ministers who needed some offices, because they will not coordinate anything," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that PSD will never vote for "this government of keeping Romania in crisis, of underdevelopment, of national plunder."

"However, President Iohannis sleeps peacefully when he knows that his PNL gave the forests of Romania to those who bought Transylvania and ran with it in the back?!", the PSD leader added.

PNL Chair Ludovic Orban announced on Friday that PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR had agreed on the structure of the Government and the leading positions in the Parliament. He said the future Government would have two deputy prime ministers and 18 ministries, of which 9 would be led by PNL representatives, 6 USR PLUS representatives and 3 UDMR representatives. PNL would hold the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Interior, Education, Energy, Agriculture, Culture and Labor, USR PLUS - Justice, Transport, Health, European Funds, Research, Innovation and Digitalization, Tourism, Economy, and UDMR - Ministries of Development, Public Works and Administration, Environment, Waters and Forestry and Youth and Sports.