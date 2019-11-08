Marcel Ciolacu, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies: The right-wing government is cooking up the austerity measures

The right-wing government is cooking up the austerity measures, says the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu, and warns Prime Minister Ludovic Orban "to whine less and get to work".

"Panic and lamentations! That's all the PNL [National Liberal Party, at rule, ed. n.] ministers can do ever since they took over their offices at the Victoria Governmental Palace. They whine and make noise. That's it! Nothing more! Have anyone heard of a solution, an economic strategy or at least a public policy from them?! No! All they can do is brood over the 'heavy legacy' cliche and alarm the population about the money that is not there anymore to pay the salaries, that the medicine prices will soar, that they levy taxes on vehicles or that we will freeze in our houses this winter," Ciolacu wrote on Thursday night on his Facebook account, according to Agerpres.

He asserts that the PSD (Social Democratic Party, fmr at rule until 10 October, ed. n.) will do "whatever it takes" to put a halt in Parliament "to whatever slippage the Orban Gov't might have at the Romanians' earnings and welfare".

"Leaving aside that Orban and Citu have managed to have an audit of the entire country within a few hours, although even a village shop needs much more time to have its inventory, the obsessive iteration of the so-called 'evil' they have found in the ministries means but one thing: the right-wing government is cooking up the austerity measures! This is next and this is what will happen! The Romanian Democratic Convention (CDR) in 1996 did the same and so did the governments of (former president) Traian Basescu (2005-2014, ed. n.). I'm warning Orban to whine less and get to work. The PSD so far has had the money for salaries and pensions, it has also brought economic growth and it fit the deficit targets. If they are not able to continue the good work we have done, at least they must not tangle them," Marcel Ciolacu adds.