MARCH 5 IN HISTORY

istorie

1431 - Mention of the Hussites in Moldova, the only medieval European state where the Hussites were admitted and recognized as a legal community

1887 - Birth of engineer Corneliu Miclosi, member of the Romanian Academy (d. Aug. 10, 1963)

1898 - The first symphonic concert performed at the Romanian Athenaeum by the Orchestra of the Romanian Philharmonic Society, where the first Romanian symphonic piece - George Enescu's Poema Romana - was played; the orchestra was conducted by the then young composer himself

1902 - Law for organization of Trades is adopted

1910 - Birth of Iustin Moisescu, fourth Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (1977 - 1986) (d. July 31, 1986)

1917 - The Romanian troops of the Austro-Hungarian army taken prisoners in Russia and detained at the Darnytsia camp (Kiev) signed the following pledge: "We, Romanian officers, non-coms and soldiers swear upon honor and conscience that we want to fight in the Romanian Army for the liberation of our Romanian lands from the domination of Austria-Hungary and for their joining Romania."

1919 - Law - decree on the adoption of the Gregorian calendar (New Style). The transition to the Gregorian calendar was made on April 1, 1919, with the day of April 1 becoming April 14

1920 - Birth of poet, playwright and director Radu Stanca (d. Dec. 26, 1962)

1925 - Death of geologist, geographer and pedologist Gheorghe Munteanu-Murgoci, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. July 20, 1872)

1929 - Birth of engineer Lorin Traian Salagean, member of the Romanian Academy (d. Nov. 13, 1993)

1955 - Death of prose writer Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu (b. Dec. 8, 1876)

1968 - The first edition of the Golden Stag/Cerbul de Aur International Festival takes place in Brasov (March 5 - 10)

1990 - The statue of V. I. Lenin in Scanteia Square is taken down its pedestal. A work by sculptor Boris Caragea, it had been unveiled on April 21, 1960

1999 - Death of painter and graphic artist Tia (Ernestina) Peltz (b. Jan. 30, 1923)

2004 - Death of theater and film critic Irina Coroiu (b. March 12, 1950)

2005 - Death of engineer Teodor Oroveanu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. July 10, 1920)

2008 - Death of chemical engineer Radu Z. Tudose, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. June 5, 1928)

2010 - Musicologist Vasile Tomescu won the Grand Prize of the Union of Romanian Composers and Musicologists

2019 - Death of composer and musicologist Doru Popovici (b. Feb. 17, 1932).AGERPRES

