Marius Bulancea - interview for position of EU chief prosecutor: Justice is done exclusively in courtroom

National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutor Marius Bulancea on Tuesday argued in an interview at the Ministry of Justice for the position of EU Chief Prosecutor, that he has tried in the case files he had handled not to release information in a framework other than the one provided by law, underlining that Justice is done exclusively in the courtroom.

Asked how he will use the experience he has gained, and also he thinks in relation to the media coverage of some case files, Bulancea replied: "I strongly believe that Justice must be done exclusively in the courtroom ... (...) I have tried not to be a public figure, I have tried as much as I could in the files I have handled not to release information in a framework other than that provided by the law."

Bulancea presented his current duties with DNA as well as the nature of the causes he has dealt with during his career.

"Many of the case files that will be transferred to EPPO [European Public Prosecutor's Office] are currently somewhat under my supervision. As it results from the annual DNA report, about 1,000 cases aimed at the EU's financial interests are solved each year," said the prosecutor.

He added that he has a rich experience with regard to international judicial cooperation in criminal matters, but also with international institutions.

"I was the representative of the Public Ministry in the World Bank project, which involved an overall assessment of the judiciary in Romania," Bulancea said.

Marius Bulancea is Chief Prosecutor of the Section for combating offenses assimilated to corruption with DNA. Previously he was advisor to the DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi from 2013 to 2016 and advisor of the Romanian Prosecutor General from 2008 to 2012.