MAY 24 IN HISTORY

1864 - Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza visits Constantinople, being welcomed very specially

1875 - National Liberal Party is founded in Bucharest

1906 - The first Romanian language paper titled Basarabia appears in Basarabia

1908 - Birth of actor Fory Etterle (d. 16 September 1983)

1913 - Birth of Romanian-born U.S. economist Anghel Rugina, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 15 December 2008)

1914 - Death of literary critic and historian Pompiliu Eliade, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 13 April 1869)

1920 - Birth of sculptor and honorary member of the Romanian Academy Ion Vlad, who settled in France in 1965 (d. 28 January 1992)

1923 - Birth of poet, essayist and translator Ion Caraion (d. 21 July 1986)

1923 - Birth of engineer Radu P. Voinea, member and president of the Romanian Academy (d. 11 May 2010)

1923 - Birth of poet and literary critic Victor Felea (d. 28 March 1993)

1924 - Birth of translator Antoaneta Ralian. She translated over 110 titles, especially great names of English, American literature (d. 26 November 2015)

1928 - Death of general Constantin N. Harjeu (Herjeu), corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 10 December 1856)

1929 - Birth of historian Stefan Stefanescu, member of the Romanian Academy

1937 - Birth of folk singer Benone Sinulescu (d. 18 November 2021)

1940 - Birth of writer and theatre director Petre Bokor (d. 26 April 2014)

1943 - Birth of Voicu Enachescu, chairman of National Choral Association of Romania (d. 19 November 2022)

1947 - Birth of poet and essayist Adrian Popescu

1954 - Birth of poet Florin Iaru

1960 - Premiere of second movie of Liviu Ciulei, "Valurile Dunarii" awarded at Karlovy-Vary Festival (1960)

1966 - Death of prose writer Alexandru Cazaban (b. 6 October 1872)

1967 - Birth of actor Ovidiu Cuncea

1975 - Birth of Calin Goia, leader of Voltaj band

1990 - Establishment of Albanians Cultural Union of Romania

1990 - Romania's only gesture, pantomime and body expression theater troupe MASCA established under the heading of actor Mihai Malaimare

1992 - Establishment of "Bratstvo" Bulgarians' Community of Romania

1995 - Parliament passes bill on Law on privatisation process' speeding up. Law is promulgated by president Ion Iliescu on 14 June

2011 - Death of screenwriter, writer and publicist Fanus Neagu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 5 April 1932)

2013 - NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen pays official visit to Romania.