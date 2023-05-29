May 29 in history

1893 - Adoption of the Law of the lay clergy, which provided for the salaries of the clergy, the maintenance of churches, the fixing of parishes, the appointment and preparation of the lay clergy, administrative and disciplinary control in the church

1899 - Birth of prose writer Georgeta Mircea Cancicov (d. 16 April 1984)

1901 - Birth of composer Ionel Fernic (d. July 22, 1938)

1910 - Birth of chemist Ioan Zugravescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 12, 1989)

1912 - The Alba Iulia Congress chaired by Gheorghe Pop de Basesti, gathering over 20,000 representatives of the Romanians of Transylvania, adopts a resolution of protest against the project to set up the Hungarian Catholic Archeparchy which would have turned the Church into an instrument of denationalization

1929 - Birth of historian Serban Radulescu-Zoner, president of the Civic Alliance, former PNL and CDR member (d. 14 March 2012)

1945 - Death of playwright, prose writer and essayist Mihail Sebastian (b. October 18, 1907)

1955 - Death of entomologist Aristide Caradja, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. September 28, 1861)

1989 - Death of film director Adrian Petringenaru (b. October 19, 1933)

1992 - Death of documentary film director Ion Bostan (b. December 15, 1914)

1997 - Release of the second edition of the Bucharest Bible, also known as the Serban Cantacuzino Bible, at the Patriarchate Palace in Bucharest. The first version in Romanian of the Holy Scripture was printed in 1688

2010 - Paula Seling and Ovidiu Cernauteanu place 3rd at Eurovision final, in Oslo, Norway

2010 - Death of engineer Mihai Corneliu Draganescu, member of the Romanian Academy; president of the Romanian Academy, founder and president of the same institution's Section for Information Science and Technology (b. October 6, 1929).AGERPRES