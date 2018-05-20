Melescanu: For the time being, our potential candidate for presidential election is Popescu-Tariceanu

For the time being, obviously, our potential candidate for the future presidential elections is Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and "the engine" of the party, declared Sunday, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, deputy chair of ALDE (Alliance of Democrats and Liberals, ed. n).

"Any party that wishes to play a serious political role in Romania has the intention of presenting their own candidate for the presidential elections. ALDE is one of the important parties of the Coalition and it's only natural that people have ideas and proposals on this topic. What will happen in the future will also depend on the negotiations that we can carry out from within the coalition, but, for the time being, obviously, our potential candidate is Calin Popescu Tariceanu, the party leader and engine", Melescanu said, after taking part in the Gala of Youth Awards of ALDE (TLDE), that took place at the Parliament House.During the TLDE Awards Gala, Popescu Tariceanu received the "excellency award for promoting liberal values and the continuous fight for citizens' rights and liberties.""On behalf of ALDE's young people, with this special award that we are handing to you, I would like to convey to you the following message (...) We call on you, Mr Chairman, not to hesitate in assuming your candidacy next year for the position of Romania's president," Claudiu Catana, TLDE chairman told Calin Popescu Tariceanu.