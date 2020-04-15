MEP Ciolos: European funds at Romania's disposal can relaunch economy and protect jobs

The European Funds put at Romania's disposal through some important funding and some credit lines with low interest rates can relaunch economy and protect jobs, MEP and leader of the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) Dacian Ciolos said on Tuesday.

"At the European Union level there have already been put at Romania's disposal important funds and credit lines with very low interest rates, which, used wisely, can relaunch our economy and protect the jobs threatened by this pandemic. PLUS has both expertise and members with the necessary experience to help local and central administration, but also non-governmental organisations, with ideas and projects of solidarity. Our goal is to help the Romanian society to withstand the current crisis and recover as soon as possible. We have all reached the critical point where we understand that we are going through an extreme situation and the negative effects of the pandemic are extremely difficult to avoid," Ciolos wrote on his Facebook page.According to the former PM, "in the efficient management of this unprecedented situation, the state and its institutions must understand that they all need us."In this context, he brought to mind that, following the extension of the crisis situation, which exacerbates not only the medical risks, but also the social and economic ones, he decided for the PLUS crisis cell to become a permanent executive body to support the efforts of authorities and society.The PLUS executive crisis cell aims to support governmental action in all essential areas for crisis management and the future social-economic reconstruction, as well as solidarity initiatives and support local communities, by involving PLUS organizations, its members and supporters, in volunteering actions alongside civil society and in the open and unconditional support of local authorities."I will lead the PLUS executive team together with Dragos Tudorache, MEP and PLUS executive chairman, former Interior Minister," Ciolos mentioned.