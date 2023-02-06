Minister Romascanu: Razvan Theodorescu will remain one of the greatest men of this country

Academician Razvan Theodorescu was and he will remain one of the great people of this country, says the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu.

"With deep sadness I learned about the death of academician Razvan Theodorescu, one of the chosen people who left a deep mark on the Romanian cultural and society. Art historian with a PhD in historical sciences, he will remain an example for all of us to follow. I had the honor to meet with him on various occasions recently and I enjoyed his support in the context of the ministry's collaboration with the Academy. I gratefully received the precious advice he offered. While becoming head of the Romanian Television immediately after the Revolution, and Minister of Culture between 2000 and 2004, Razvan Theodorescu was also the head of the Arts, Architecture and Audiovisual Department of the Romanian Academy, secretary general of the International Association of Southeast European Studies, full member of the Romanian Academy since 2000, of which he was a correspondent since 1993. As a professor collaborating with several universities in the country, he devoted his entire life to our culture, enriching the Romanian heritage. He was also and he will remain one of the great people of this country. May God rest him in peace!," the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, said on Monday in a post on Facebook.

***

Razvan Theodorescu was born on May 22, 1939, in Bucharest, and attended the Faculty of History at the University of Bucharest, where he became a doctor of historical sciences, with a thesis entitled "Byzantine, Balkan and Western Elements in Early Romanian Medieval Culture (10th - 14th centuries)."

He has published more than 15 works on history, Romanian and European art, such as "Byzantium, the Balkans, the West in Early Romanian Medieval Culture - the 10th-14th centuries," "A Millennium of Art in the Lower Danube (400 - 1400)," "History Seen Up Close," "Romanian Civilization between Medieval and Modern. The horizon of the image (1550-1800), I-II," "The 900 days of 'Manipulation'," "La peinture murale moldave des 15-eme - 16-eme siecles," "Roumains et Balkaniques dans la civilization sud-est europeenne," "Our Europe and us" and about 600 articles in magazines in the country and abroad.

Throughout his life, he received numerous awards, in the country and abroad, and he is a Knight (since 1997) and Commander (since 2003) of the Order of Arts and Letters of the French Republic, Grand Officer of the National Order of Merit (since 2000), Knight of the "Falling Cross with Swords" - Ukraine (2004), Knight of the Order of the Cross Bearers of the Holy Sepulcher - Jerusalem (2004), "300th Anniversary of Saint Petersburg" Medal - Russia (2004), Commander of the Military Order of Romania (2012) and Doctor Honoris Causa of several universities in the country.

Razvan Theodorescu is a laureate of the Herder Prize (1993), and among the prizes offered throughout his life are also the Bernier Prize of the French Institute (1969), the "Nicolae Balcescu" Prize of the Romanian Academy (1976), the "Flacara" Prize (1987) and the "Nicolae Iorga" Award of the International Ecumenical Centre for Spiritual Dialogue (1999). AGERPRES