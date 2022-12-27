Ministry of Development allocates over 7bn RON for developing road, social infrastructure of several localities

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, signed 11 contracts for financing road and social infrastructure and the activities of some companies from several localities, in a total amount of 7,068,480 RON, non-refundable funds, through the Regional Operational Program (POR).

According to a press release sent on Tuesday by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, five signed contracts aim at the establishment of integrated community centers in the communes:

* Schitu (Giurgiu county) - 468,087.34 RON;

* Bobota (Salaj county) - 484,685.09 RON;

* Parva (Bistrita-Nasaud county) - 484,789.28 RON;

* Sanmihaiu Almasului (Salaj county) - 484,820.28 RON;

* Haghig (Covasna county) - 443,651.63 RON.

Also, 658,254.53 RON will be allocated to a project for the development of sidewalks and pedestrian areas in the Herendesti-Bocsei district in Lugoj municipality, Agerpres informs.

The Ministry of Development also specifies that five other projects aim to promote the entrepreneurial spirit, through the development of the activity and the purchase of modern equipment.