Ministry of Justice states it was not officially informed about updated legal situation of Cristian Rizea

The Ministry of Justice stated on Wednesday that it had not been officially announced by counterparts in the Republic of Moldova regarding the updated legal situation of former deputy Cristian Rizea, adding that it had sent a new address requesting information on the status of the extradition request made by the Romanian authorities.

"Regarding the information published in the media in the Republic of Moldova on Cristian Rizea, the Ministry of Justice makes the following clarifications: the Romanian side has fulfilled its duties provided by law and sent the extradition request to the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Moldova as early as November 5, 2020. The request submitted to the Ministry of Justice of Moldova is still in effect," reads a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the release, until now, the Ministry of Justice has not been officially informed by the Moldovan Ministry of Justice about the updated legal situation of Cristian Rizea, Agerpres.ro informs.

"On Wednesday, the Romanian Ministry of Justice submitted a new address to the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Moldova in which it requested information on the status of the extradition request made by the Romanian authorities," the statement read.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the next deadline set by the Moldovan authorities in the extradition case of Cristian Rizea is January 28, 2022, the information being obtained from open sources.

Cristian Rizea left for the Republic of Moldova, after he received a final sentence in March 2019 by the High Court of Cassation and Justice to 4 years and 8 months in prison influence peddling, money laundering and influence of statements.