Miriam Bulgaru and Cristina Dinu qualify for the quarter-finals at Alaminos Larnaca (ITF)

Romanian tennis players Miriam Bianca Bulgaru and Cristina Dinu qualified, on Thursday, in the quarter-finals of the ITF tournament from Alaminos Larnaca, Cyprus, with total prizes of 35,000 US dollars.

Bulgaru (25 years old, 193 WTA), the third favorite, got past the Maltese Francesca Curmi (21 years old, 314 WTA), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), after almost three hours of play ( 2 h 54 min), in which the Romanian made 7 double faults.

In the quarters, Miriam Bulgaru will face the Spanish Andrea Lazaro Garcia (29 years old, 443 WTA), who in the first round defeated Romanian Andreea Mitu (32 years old, 219 WTA), 7-5, 6-3.

Dinu (31 years old, 229 WTA) won in the round of 16 against the well-known French player Kristina Mladenovic (31 years old, 229 WTA), 6-4, 6-3, after two hours and 5 minutes. Mladenovic, who committed 8 double faults, won her first three encounters with Dinu, two in 2022 and one in 2023.

Cristina Dinu's next opponent will be the Italian Nuria Brancaccio (23 years old, 240 WTA), whom she defeated in February, in the semifinals in Antalya, 6-2, 6-0.

Cristina Dinu and Francesca Curmi qualified for the semifinals on Thursday, after beating the Spanish pair Irene Burillo Escorihuela/Andrea Lazaro Garcia 6-2, 4-6, 10-5. Dinu and Curmi, who in the first round won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 10-4, will play in the penultimate act against the Italians Deborah Chiesa/Martina Colmegna, the number two favorites.