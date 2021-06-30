Monica Niculescu- Raluca Olaru duo to compete in Tokyo Summer Olympics

Chairman of the Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT) Ion Tiriac announced on Wednesday that the Monica Niculescu- Raluca Olaru duo will be the only Romanian athletes qualified for the tennis competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"Competing for the Romanian tennis in Tokyo will be a women's double, I mean Monica Niculescu and Raluca Olaru. So far as I know they are qualified. Unfortunately, the other girls have played too much. In addition, they went through this experience [tournament restrictions] and they told me they can get out, as they are locked in the hotel and on the tennis court. On the other hand, you have to get used to it because otherwise there is nothing you can do," Tiriac told a news conference at the opening of the Best Preschool kindergarten.

Asked if Romania could have other athletes competing in the mixed doubles or men's doubles, the FRT chairman replied: "I think one of the girls could also play in mixed doubles, but they are not qualified as far as I know. The qualification is global not individual. As far as I know, Tecau could go, but does he compete with Mergea? I knew that Mergea is retired and sells potatoes somewhere in the country. Does he still train? Well, if he does, then he goes".World number three Simona Halep will not participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo due to a leg injury.On May 12, Simona Halep, 29, had to give up in the second round in Rome, after 6-1 3-3 0-30 against German Angelique Kerber after 57 minutes of play. Due to a leg injury, Halep missed the Grand Slam tournaments at Roland Garros and Wimbledon as well.The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to July 23-August 8, 2021, after being originally scheduled for July 24-August 9, 2020.Halep competed in the 2012 Olympic Games in London, losing in the first round, while in 2016 she did not take part in the Rio Games for fear of the Zika virus.