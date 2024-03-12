Subscription modal logo Premium

Montenegro's president visits National School of Political and Administrative Studies

balcani albania muntenegru serbia kosovo croatia bosnia

The President of the Republic of Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic, met on Tuesday, in Bucharest, with the students and the teaching staff of the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA), the higher education institution informs in a a release sent to AGERPRES.

The Montenegrin official delivered the lecture with the theme "Montenegro as a Successful European Story", which was followed by an interactive session of questions and answers, in which the SNSPA students had the opportunity to discuss and ask questions to the president of the Republic of Montenegro, the source informs.

At the end of the event, the president of the Republic of Montenegro received from the SNSPA community a symbolic gift - the flag of the European Union - through which the university's students sent messages of encouragement to the Montenegrin people: "Together in the EU", "Stronger together", "Balkan Power ".

"The presence of the Republic of Montenegro's president at the SNSPA strengthens cultural and academic ties and opens new horizons for future cooperation between the SNSPA and the University of Montenegro", states the quoted source.

The event was attended by prof. Dr. Remus Pricopie, rector of SNSPA, university professor dr. Iordan Gh. Barbulescu, president of the SNSPA Senate, university professor Dr. Crina Radulescu, SNSPA vice-chancellor, university professor dr. Cristian Pirvulescu, dean of the Faculty of Political Sciences, prof. Dr. Florina Pinzaru, dean of the Faculty of Management, as well as representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Montenegro in Bucharest.

