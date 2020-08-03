More than 16,000 disadvantaged persons from Galati to receive food, hygiene products from EU

More than 1,600 disadvantaged persons from the Galati municipality will receive food and hygiene products from the European Union starting on Monday.

There are 355 beneficiaries of the guaranteed minimum income and 1,263 beneficiaries of the family income support allowance to receive these packages, according to the press office of the Galati City Hall. Depending on the number of packages left, other beneficiaries could be persons facing critical situations (victims of natural disasters, persons who depend on others or are vulnerable).The packages will arrive at the Social Services Canteen in the locality, wherefrom they will be further distributed to the people, from Monday until Friday, between 8.00 am and 4.00 pm.The packages are offered under the Operational Program Helping Disadvantaged Persons 2014-2020 carried out by the European Union.