More than 4,400 companies suspended their activity in Q1 2019

More than 4,400 companies suspended their activity in the first quarter of this year, by 22.55 less than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

As many as 1,393 companies suspended their activity in March this year.Most companies that have suspended their activities in the past three months are based in Bucharest, 440, by 33.93 per cent down against the same period of last year. The Capital City was followed by the Bihor County, with 235 companies, down by 16.37 per cent, and Cluj, with 210 companies, down by 13.58 companies.On the opposite side of the scale, the smallest number of suspensions in January-March 2019 were recorded in Ialomita County, 20, down by 25.93 per cent on the first three months of last year), Giurgiu (35, down by 32.69 per cent) and Tulcea (39, down by 17.02 per cent).In the first quarter of the year, the Dolj and Teleorman counties saw increases in the number of companies having suspended their activity. Thus, in Dolj, 120 companies suspended their activity, up by 44.58 per cent on the same period of last year, while in Teleorman the number of companies that suspended their activity was 67, up 28.85 per cent.