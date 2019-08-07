National Anticorruption Directorate searches at Oracle Romania HQ

Prosecutors with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) are conducting searches on Wednesday at the headquarters of Oracle Romania in Pipera, in a case regarding certain deeds of corruption in the private sector, judicial sources have told AGERPRES.

The sources mentioned that some contracts have allegedly been awarded between Oracle Romania and another company, and for them some money has allegedly been requested as a bribe.

According to the same sources, targeted by the investigation are the country's director of the company, Sorin Mindrutescu, at whose house searches were also carried out.