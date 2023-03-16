National bank to host conference on Romania's investment demand, priorities

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) are holding today a hybrid conference on investment in difficult times and how Romanian companies can prosper in the new context.

Delivering remarks on the themes of the conference and the annual results of the EIB in Romania will be EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova and EIB chief economist Debora Revoltella.

The conference, which will focus on Romania's investment demand and priorities, brings together economists, decision-makers, as well as officials of financial institutions and the business community. After the opening speech, there will be a presentation of the results of an EIB survey on investment for Romania, followed by a high-level debate focused on competitiveness of Romanian companies in the new context in relation to energy and green transition expenditures.

Also attending the event will be BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu.