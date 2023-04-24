National Cancer Registry to be set up this year, along with national diagnosis and treatment network

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Monday that a new form of the National Cancer Plan is in the works, but that funding for all the activities provided for thereunder would be available only as of next year, after the budget is approved.

However, Rafila told a press conference organized at the Health Ministry that some of the measures will be implemented already in 2023, such as: the establishment of the National Cancer Registry; the development of national cancer screening plans using data from pilot studies for cervical, breast and colorectal cancer; defining the certification criteria for cancer diagnosis and treatment centers; setting in place the methodologies for service performance and quality monitoring; working out the framework for the development of a national diagnosis and treatment network; the revision of the residency curriculum for medical oncology, radiotherapy and oncological chemistry.

Rafila emphasized the importance of the certification criteria for cancer diagnostic and treatment centers, so that same quality services are offered regardless of location.

He also showed that an expert group was set up that analyzed in the past three months cancer risk factors, collected all relevant existing data; analyzed oncology prevention, diagnosis and treatment expenses and costs; examined diagnostic and treatment services and inventoried national policies in the field.

"The measures already implemented or which will follow soon are: prompt and free of charge high-performance imaging evaluation for cancer patients, full coverage of the services performed during day care hospitalization in public and private oncology centers; the HPV vaccination program which prevents cervical cancer already unlocked; ten innovative drugs were introduced into the national oncology program, and the projects for seven new radiotherapy centers were unlocked and completed," Alexandru Rafila also said.

AGERPRES