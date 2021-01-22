National car production, down 10.67%, in 2020 (ACAROM)

The national car production registered in 2020 a decline of 10.67%, compared to the previous year, down to 438,107 units, according to the data published by the Romanian Automobile Makers Association (ACAROM), according to AGERPRES.

In December alone, 33,408 cars were produced in Romania, of which 18,804 units at the Dacia plant in Mioveni and 14,604 units at the Ford plant in Craiova.

Compared to the whole year 2020, the production of cars reached 438,107 units, decreasing by 10.67% compared to 2019, when 490,412 units were registered.

According to the quoted source, depending on the car models, the production of cars has is topped by Dacia Duster - with 183,286 units, followed by Ford EcoSport & Puma (179,008 units), Dacia Sandero (36,416), Dacia Logan (30,834) and Dacia Logan MCV (8,663).