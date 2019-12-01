National Day military parade kicks off in Bucharest

A military parade on the National Day of Romania started on Sunday in Bucharest that included about 4,000 soldiers, of which 500 from over 20 NATO member or partner countries marching under the Arch of Triumph.

Also, about 200 pieces of defence hardware were expected to be paraded and over 50 aircraft expected to be deployed.The events started with President Klaus Iohannis saluting the Battle Flag and the reviewing the Guard of Honour, after which Romania's national anthem was played. As the anthem was playing, twenty-one cannon salvoes were fired.Iohannis also laid a wreath at the Arch of Triumph.Also in attendance were Senate Chairman Teodor Melescanu and Speaker of theChamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, along with members of the government, including Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu and Finucane Minister Forin Citu. Also present were NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana, heads of institutions, representatives for the diplomatic corps, church leaders, politicians, and war veterans.Commander of the national military parade is Major-General Vasile Toader, the deputy for operations and training with the Chief of the Defence Staff. The parading personnel was divided into blocks, organised along the lines of detachments, with personnel and hardware provided by the Defence Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the National Penitentiary Administration.Among the novelties of this year's parade were the parade for the first time of a detachment of the Joint Forces Command and of the 3D TPS 77 mobile radar, the most up-to-date modern radar owned by the Romanian Air Forces.Thousands of people were also scattered along the path of the parade. AGERPRES