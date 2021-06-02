National Recovery and Resilience Plan published on Ministry of European Investment and Projects website

Romania's 29-billion-euro National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was published on Wednesday on the website of the Ministry of European Investment and Projects.

"We have thought of all the details in the plan so that it is truly a success story, with all the projects and transformations combined, with support from European Recovery and Resilience funds. Modern and reformed Romania," according to Minister of European Investment and Projects Cristian Ghinea.

Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is designed to ensure an optimal balance between the European Union's priorities and Romania's development needs amidst the recovery after the COVID-19 crisis that has significantly affected the country, as it affected the entire European Union and the world, reads the document.

The general objective of PNRR is the development of Romania by carrying out essential programmes and projects that support resilience, preparedness for crises, the capacity to adapt and the growth potential, through major reforms and key investment on funds from the European Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The specific objective is to raise funds made available by the European Union under NextGenerationEU in order to reach the milestones and targets for reforms and investment.

Romania's PNRR has 15 components that cover all the six pillars provided for under Regulation (EU) 2021/241 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

For the green transition pillar, they are: the water management system; afforesting Romania and protecting biodiversity; waste management; sustainable transport; Renovation Wave funding; energy.

The digital transformation pillar has a single component, namely government cloud and digital public systems, and the smart, sustainable and inclusive growth pillar has two components: tax reforms and the reform of the state pension system and support for the private sector, research, development and innovation.

The components of the economic, social and territorial cohesion pillar are the local fund for the green and digital Transition, and tourism and culture, while the components of the healthcare, economic, social and institutional resilience pillar healthcare; social reforms; public sector reform; increasing the efficiency of the judiciary, and strengthening the capacity of the social partners.

Policies for the new generation have only one component, namely Educated Romania.

Romania officially submitted on Monday its National Resilience and Recovery Plan to the European Commission and is following the official evaluation of the European Commission.