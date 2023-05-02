 
     
NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana to pay official visit to the US

Mircea Geoana

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana will pay an official visit to the US between 3 and 14 May, his communication office informed on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Geoana will hold meetings with senior government officials and members of the Senate and the House of Representatives in Washington DC, researchers at Stanford University and Virginia Tech, with members of Google leadership, with tech entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, as well as with representatives of the Romanian communities from several cities in the US.

On Wednesday, 3 May, the Deputy Secretary General will attend the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, CA, and will speak at the panel From European Dream to Reality.'

On 09 May, Mr. Geoana will give a speech on Security, Freedom and Prosperity in Eastern Europe at the Atlantic Council's Freedom and Prosperity Center.

On Thursday, 11 May, a meeting with representatives of the Romanian diaspora in the US is scheduled, in a hybrid debate on the theme 'Romania-US Strategic Partnership: Perspectives, Ambitions, Horizon 2030'. The debate is organized by the Romania 2030 Project and the New Economy Trust (NET), in partnership with 'Romanians of DC' and the Federation of Romanian-American Organizations (FORA).

On Sunday, 14 May, the NATO Deputy Secretary General will speak at the Graduate Commencement Ceremony of Virginia Tech, in Washington DC, the quoted source also mentions.

