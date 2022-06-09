 
     
Neamt County recently refurbished bridge over Siret collapses with two vehicles running on

The bridge over the Siret River between Lutca and Sagna, located on the county road DJ 207 A and which had been fully rehabilitated a few months ago, collapsed on Thursday while a truck and a van were running on it.

Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) Neamt spokeswoman, Lieutenant Irina Popa, said the truck's driver was injured, being taken out of the vehicle by witnesses.



The injured was picked up by a SMURD (Emergency, Resuscitation and Extrication Mobile Service) crew and was rushed to the hospital.



content-imageThe bridge that collapsed was completely refurbished a few months ago, being administered by the Neamt County Council.

