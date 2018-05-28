Negrescu: We'll work with Finland to ensure continuity of projects launched by Romania's Presidency of the EU Council

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu paid a visit to Helsinki on Monday, on which occasion he had meetings with Minister for European Affairs, Culture and Sports Sampo Terho and Secretary of State for European Affairs with Finland's PM Cabinet Kare Yrjo Halonen.

According to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES, during the consultations, the two sides reiterated the commitment to consolidate dialogue and cooperation in the European affairs area, in the context of the succeeding take-over of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union by Romania, in the first semester, and Finland, in the second half of 2019.The officials also highlighted the common goal of the two future Presidencies to contribute to promoting a European agenda based on the unity and cohesion of the European project. The Minister-delegate for European Affairs has reviewed the main dimensions of the agenda of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union, including the national contribution to the joint working program of the Romania - Finland - Croatia Trio, as well as the evolution of the internal training process."Taking into account the need for a coherent and integrated approach, we have sought that Romania's priorities for the Presidency of the Council of the European Union be known by the Finnish partners with whom we are working on the Trio Joint Programme. The talks we had revealed we share the vision of a strengthened European Union, more flexible, more cohesive and pragmatic in its actions but primarily closer to its citizens," said Victor Negrescu.The minister-delegate also expressed the willingness of the Romanian authorities to maintain a sustained dialogue with the Finnish officials, both technically and politically, on a number of dossiers currently on the European agenda, mainly discussing aspects related to the process of reflection on the future of the Community project, strengthening the Schengen area and the internal security of the European Union, and the negotiations on the Multi-annual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the Foreign Ministry adds in the release."In the exercise of its mandate, Romania will seek to ensure an efficient Presidency, and the permanent dialogue with the Finnish partners allows us to identify the practical ways in which our constructive attitude will generate continuity for the projects launched by the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union," said Victor Negrescu.Romania will assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union between 1 January and 30 June 2019. This mandate is ensured in rotation among the Member States of the European Union every six months. During the exercise of the Presidency, Romania will represent the Council of the European Union in dialogue with the other European institutions, in particular the European Commission and the European Parliament, also working in close coordination with the President of the European Council in the decision-making process.