Nelu Barbu: ALDE ministers Gratiela Gavrilescu, Viorel Ilie and Anton Anton resign

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) ministers Gratiela Gavrilescu - Environment, Viorel Ilie - Relation with Parliament, and Anton Anton - Energy, on Tuesday submitted their resignations with the General Secretariat of the Government, informs spokesman for the Executive, Nelu Barbu.

"Yes, the resignations were submitted with the General Secretariat of the Government, then they were sent to the Chancellery to be registered, according to the normal procedure. The ones who submitted their resignations were Mrs Gratiela Gavrilescu, Mr Anton Anton and Mr Viorel Ilie," Nelu Barbu stated at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

Asked when exactly the new proposals for interim ministers were going to reach the Cotroceni Palace, he specified: "I believe that the Prime Minister will send the proposals this afternoon, according to the procedure, for they need to be registered with the Chancellery; they must be signed by the Prime Minister and then follows the procedure for appointing interims in the vacant positions."