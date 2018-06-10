stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Net average monthly wage up 9 lei in April, to 2,713 lei

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

The net average monthly wage increased in April by 9 lei compared to the previous month up to 2,713 lei, while the gross nominal average wage stood at 4,512 lei, by 0.5 percent higher compared to the reference period, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data published on Monday. 


According to the statistics, the highest values of the net average monthly wage were registered in: information service activities (including IT services) - worth 6,437 lei, while the lowest in hotels and restaurants (1,563 lei). 

Compared to April 2017, the net average monthly wage increased in April 2018 by 14.7 percent.

stiripesurse.ro
