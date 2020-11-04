New passenger vehicle registrations drop 20.3 pct in Q3 from year-ago levels

New registrations of passenger vehicles were 20.3 percent down in Q3 compared to the third quarter of 2019, shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

The YoY advance for new registrations of mopeds and motorcycles was 14.9 percent, while car registrations plunged 21.2 percent and bus and minibus registrations fell 3.9 percent.

In terms of new registrations of new passenger vehicles, there was a 60 percent increase for the category of buses and minibuses, a 37.4 percent advance for mopeds and motorcycles, and a 33.3 percent decline for cars.

As for new registrations of freight vehicles, numbers for trailers and semi-trailers picked up 15.3 percent, tractors advanced 11.3 percent, while trucks (special utility vehicles included) dipped 14.3 percent. There was a 10.1 percent increase for new trailers and semi-trailers, while new trucks (special utility vehicles included) and new tractors dropped 38.4 percent and 21.8 percent, respectively.