Nicolae Ciuca Cabinet says no new taxes before consultations with social partners

Guvern
Nicolae Ciucă

Government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Thursday that the Executive led by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said from the beginning that there would be no new taxes before being discussed with the social partners and "put on the public agenda ahead of time".

"The Government of Nicolae Ciuca has stated from the beginning that there will be no new taxes before consultations are held with those to whom those taxes are addressed. (...) In fact, no tax has been introduced this year," Carbunaru said after the Government meeting, Agerpres.ro informs.

He made these remarks when asked about the statements of the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, according to which he would take into account new taxes for next year and what is the Government's opinion on the introduction of the tax on tips, on the third house or on the third car.

