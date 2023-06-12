 
     
Non-performing loan rate climbs to 2.73 pct in March 2023

The non-performing loans rate was 2.73% at the end of March 2023, compared to 2.65% at the end of last year and 3.31% in March 2022, according to data centralised by the National Bank of Romania (NBR).

In March 2023, there were 32 credit institutions in Romania, including eight branches of foreign banks. Total assets amounted to 712.6 billion RON, 11.6 billion RON higher than at the end of last year.

Assets of privately owned institutions accounted for 87.8% of total assets, and assets of foreign-owned institutions for 67.5%.

The solvency ratio was 21.65% in March 2023, compared to 23.4% at the end of December 2022.AGERPRES

