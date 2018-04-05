Non-performing loans increase in February to 6.24pct

The rate of non-performing loans increased by 0.02 percentage points in February compared to the previous month, to 6.24%, the latest data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR) shows.

Compared to the similar month of 2017, the indicator fell by 3.34 percentage points.The document also shows that the number of individuals with arrears longer than 30 days in banks and non-bank financial institutions declined by 1,12% in February, compared to the previous month, to 672,516.These persons had arrears of over 7.24 billion lei. Most of the amount was in lei and euro, respectively 3.12 billion lei and the equivalent of 2.92 billion lei in euros. Depending on the delay category, the highest value corresponds to the term over 90 days, by 4.21 billion lei.The total outstanding loans in lei of the population and companies recorded in February 2018 amounted to 4.985 billion lei, increasing by 1.66% compared to the amount reported in January 2018, and the debts on foreign currency loans decreased 3.68% to 4.232 billion lei (equivalent), according to a report of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).Total lei loans reached 147.07 billion lei (0.39% more than in the previous month), of which 61.69 billion lei were contracted by economic agents and 81.47 billion lei loans taken by the population.Foreign currency loans totaled 88.909 billion lei equivalent in February 2018 (0.01% more than in January 2018), out of which 44.81 billion lei were borrowed by economic agents and 41.17 billion lei were taken by the population.At the end of February, Bucharest had outstanding 1.64 billion lei and in 2.01 billion lei in foreign currency (equivalent).The total loans in lei contracted in the Capital reached 52.094 billion lei and the foreign currency loans amounted to 43.04 billion lei.

AGERPRES .