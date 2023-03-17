Number of posts in public sector up by 8,976 in second half of 2022

The number of posts in the public sector increased by 8,976 between June and December 2022, of which 5,194 at the central public administration level and 3,782 at the local public administration level, according to data provided by the Ministry of Finance at the request of AGERPRES.

In the period January-June 2022, the number of occupied posts in the public sector increased by 4,869, of which 3,708 at central government level and 1,161 at local government level.

"From the analysis of the data submitted by the main authorising officers of central and local public authorities and institutions in accordance with the provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance No 48/2005 for the regulation of measures concerning the number of posts and staff expenditure in the public sector, a total of 1,278,688 occupied posts were recorded in the Romanian public administration at the end of December 2022, an increase of 13,845 posts compared to January 2022," MF representatives said.

From July 1 to December 31, 2022, the filling of vacant or temporarily vacant posts in central and local public institutions and authorities by competition or examination was suspended, except for single posts, as well as posts for which the procedures for organising competitions or examinations were initiated before July 1, 2022.

According to representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the increase of 8,976 in the number of posts filled in the second part of the year was mainly due to the filling of vacant posts as a result of the procedures for the organization of competitions or examinations initiated before July 1, 2022, as well as the approval of the organization of competitions or examinations for the filling of vacant or temporarily vacant posts by memorandum approved in the Government meeting, by law.