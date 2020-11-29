 
     
Number of Romanian nationals abroad infected with novel coronavirus unchanged at 6,914

The number of Romanian nationals from abroad confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus is unchanged, at 6,914, and also is that of deaths, 127, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic and to date, 127 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 32 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the UK, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the US, one in Brazil, one in the Republic of Congo and one in Greece.

