OCTOBER 3 IN HISTORY

National Day of Romanian Gastronomy and Wine (first Sunday of October)

1385 - Jales county, the first county in Wallachia is mentioned in documents. Ruler Dan I offered Tismana monastery 400 buckets of wheat from the tithe taken from this county

1829 - Birth of poet and journalist George Cretianu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. Aug. 6, 1887)

1838 - Mozaicul (The Mosaic) magazine is issued in Craiova, being the first periodical in the region of Oltenia

1839 - Birth of folklore, ethnography and music expert Teodor Burada, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. Feb. 17, 1923), Agerpres.ro informs.

1848 - Saxons' assembly in Lutita decides organisation of Saxons' Army

1863 - Birth of entomologist Constantin N. Hurmuzaki, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. Feb. 23, 1937)

1893 - Birth in Sinaia of Carol II of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, King of Romania (1930-1940), a protector and honorary president of the Romanian Academy. (d. April 4, 1953)

1916 - A French Military Mission headed by General Henri Mathias Berthelot arrives in Romania

1918 - Emperor Karl I of Habsburg issues manifesto 'To My Faithful Peoples' on the reorganization of the Austro-Hungarian empire into a federation of six 'independent' states (Austrian, Hungarian, Czech, Yugoslav, Polish and Ukrainian), with Transylvania continuing to be part of Hungary

1918 - A Declaration of answer of the Corps of Transylvanian and Bucovina Volunteers to Karl I of Habsburg's manifesto of the reorganization of the Austro-Hungarian empire expresses the Romanians' will and proclaimed the separation of the Romanian lands from the Austro-Hungarian empire and their unification with Romania

1927 - Birth of mathematician Radu Miron, member of the Romanian Academy

1932 - Birth of film director Mircea Dragan (d. October 31, 2017)

1938 - Death of Marshal Alexandru Averescu, president of the People's League, Prime minister, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (7 june, 1923) (b. 9 March, 1859)

1941 - Birth of Titus Munteanu, one of the best-known Romanian TV producers (d. December 18, 2013)

1941 - Birth of Prof. Dr. Nicolae-Serban Tanasoca, philologist and historian, erudite specialist in classical philology, in the study of Byzantine civilization and cultures in the Balkans (d. 7 April, 2017)

1954 - Birth of novelist and playwright Ioan Grosan

1963 - Death of mechanical engineer Augustin Sabiniu Maior, founder of the first school of telegraphy and telephony in Transylvania (b. August 21, 1882)

2000 - Death of anthropologist Olga Necrasov, member of the Romanian Academy (b. September 1, 1910, in St. Petersburg)

2003 - Death of novelist and poet Profira Sadoveanu (b. May 21, 1906)

2005 - An annular solar eclipse is partially visible in Romania from 11am till 12:50pm. (Romanian time). The Moon occults 45-46 percent of the Sun in Bucharest at 12:32 hrs.

2012 - Surgery is conducted at Bucharest University Emergency Hospital to set up a personalized knee prosthesis, marking a national as well as Central and Eastern European first.

2013 - Romania gets the gold medal for its project on improved educational process targeting the competence of the knowledge-based society showed by Siveco company at the World Congress on International Project Management Association in Dubrovnik, Croatia.