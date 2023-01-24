Official copy of Paris Convention of 1858 displayed for the first time in Romania, at Union Hall

The official copy of the Paris Convention, act signed on the occasion of the works of the Conference of the Guarantor Powers (10/22 May - 7/19 August 1858), regarding the organization of the Romanian Principalities, which established the future political, social and administrative status of the two Romanian countries, is exhibited for the first time, as of Tuesday, at the Union Hall in Alba Iulia, where is displayed until March 23, told Agerpres.

Purchased in the fall of last year by a private collector from Alba Iulia from an auction house for 31,000 EUR, the official copy of the Paris Convention granted to the Romanian Principalities by the Ottoman Empire is exhibited for the first time in Romania.

The document has a note of authenticity of the Turkish interim minister of foreign affairs, dated October 21, 1858, which certifies that this copy is "in accordance with the original of the Convention of August 19, 1858 deposited at the Imperial Archives of the Sublime Porte."

The official copy represents the most important piece of the exhibition called "24 January 1859. The Union of the Romanian Principalities," opened on Tuesday at the Union Hall in Alba Iulia, where one can also see a series of documents and not only belonging to ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza and his wife, Elena Cuza.

In the exhibition at the Union Hall there are also a series of objects that come both from the collections of the museums in Piatra Neamt and Suceava, but also from the private collection of Robert Obreja.

Among them, there is a photo with the autograph of the ruler or various lithographs and chromolithographs which appeared in the period with the Cuza family.

The exhibition is open until 23 March.

The programme organized in Alba Iulia to mark the Romanian Principalities Union Day also included, on Tuesday, a solemn ceremony in front of the Union Hall, with the singing of the National Anthem, with the participation of the Alba County Marching Band, a Te Deum service officiated by Archbishop Irineu in memory of the Makers of the Union of 1859. At the end, those in attendance, as well as officials, passers-by, have joined hands in the Union Hora (traditional folk dance).