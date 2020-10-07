Official Neculaescu, Vasyl Bodnar discuss situation of Romanian ethnics in Ukraine

The Secretary of State with the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Dan Neculaescu, on Wednesday had consultations with the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vasyl Bodnar, discussing the perspectives of bilateral relations, and the situation of Romanian ethnics in Ukraine, Black Sea security and cooperation in regional formats.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the consultations focused on the implementation of the decisions taken by the foreign ministers, Bogdan Aurescu and Dmytro Kuleba, on the occasion of the recent visit of the Ukrainian official to Bucharest.Secretary of State Dan Neculaescu reiterated the request that the rights of Romanian ethnics be respected according to the international obligations of Ukraine and expressed Romania's readiness to support obtaining sustainable and, at the same time, acceptable solutions for the Romanian minority in Ukraine.The Romanian official indicated in this sense the proposals sent by the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu at the consultations with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, in Bucharest, from September 8, 2020.The two sides agreed to continue discussions as efficiently as possible within the Romanian-Ukrainian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on the Protection of the Rights of Persons Belonging to National Minorities, as well as to push for bilateral negotiations on the conclusion of the Protocol on Bilateral Cooperation in Education. The two officials also discussed the projects carried out in support of the Romanian community.Secretary of State Dan Neculaescu pointed out the importance of economic and sectoral cooperation, "with an emphasis on increasing physical connectivity by opening border crossing points and carrying out projects in the energy field," the MAE also mentions.Neculaescu reiterated Romania's support for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, as well as for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the neighboring state within the internationally recognized borders. He also stressed the importance of advancing the internal reform process in Ukraine, based on the obligations undertaken by the Association Agreement with the European Union.The two officials also agreed to strengthen the framework for regional cooperation in multilateral organizations, especially in the Organization for Black Sea Economic Cooperation, whose presidency is currently held by Romania, the source said.