Official statistics: Romania's national forest stock covered 27.7 pct of country's surface at end-2019

Romania's national forest stock covered 6.592 million hectares or 27.7 percent of the country's surface as of the end of 2019, by 0.1 percent more compared to 2018, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Woodlands accounted for 6.427 million hectares, with 1.915 million hectares (29.8 percent) under coniferous species and 4.512 million hectares (70.2 percent) under deciduous trees.

Woodland under public property represented 64.3 percent of the total area of the national forest stock, with most of the surface being managed mainly by the National Forest Management Corporation Romsilva (75.1 percent), while privately-owned woods represent 35.7 percent, being managed mostly by private forestry structures (95.5 percent).

Due to the continuation of woodland restitutions, there is an increasing trend in the surface of privately owned woodlands, to the detriment of publicly-owned land under forest, INS reports.

The national forest stock is unevenly distributed among development regions and counties, depending on the physical and geographical features and on the economic and social development of the area.

The Central and North-East development regions accounted for the highest shares of the national forest stock (19.3 percent, and 18.2 percent, respectively) followed by the West (16.2 percent), North-West (15.2 percent), South-West-Oltenia (12.3 percent), South-Muntenia (10 percent), South-East (8.4 percent) and Bucharest-Ilfov (0.4 percent) development regions.

The counties with the largest woodland areas were Suceava (438,000 hectares), Caras-Severin (431,000 hectares), Hunedoara (318,000 hectares), Arges (277,000 hectares), Valcea (272,000 hectares), Bacau (272,000 hectares), Harghita (264,000 hectares), Neamt (263,000 hectares) and Maramures (260,000 hectares).