One doctor, several nurses, orderlies resign from Brasov Psychiatric and Neurology Hospital

A number of 7 nurses, two cleaning staff and one psychiatric doctor resigned from the central Brasov Psychiatric and Neurology Hospital in the past days, said, for AGERPRES, the manager of the healthcare unit, dr. Nicusor Bigiu.

The Brasov Psychiatric and Neurology Hospital, the second in size in the county, has in its personnel scheme 227 nurses and 250 orderlies, so the resignation of the 7 nurses, most of which from the Zarnesti section, is "insignificant" and was already covered through other employments.The Brasov Psychiatric and Neurology Hospital of Brasov already saw a series of measures to be able to receive, if necessary, the patients with COVID-19 with easy and medium variants, after the spaces run out at the Infectious Disease Hospital or the Pneumo-phtisiology Hospital. Thus, according to the manager, the medical care unit has 16 ICU beds ready and another 100 standard, if the situation necessitates it.In this context, a week ago, the medical director of the hospital, dr. Daniela Marinescu, accused Bigiu of "having a defiant attitude, not taking advice from other members of the management and taking decisions on his own." The medical director and other doctors of the hospital showed, in an open letter, that they do not agree for COVID-19 patients be cared for in this healthcare unit, invoking the lack of specialists, but also epidemiological safety