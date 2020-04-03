One more person infected with the novel coronavirus dies in Romania; death toll at 116

Another person infected with the novel coronavirus has died, with the death toll caused by the pandemic in Romania thus reaching 116, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

It was a man of 70 from the Mures County, who started to have symptoms on March 29, without having an epidemiological context to explain the infection.The man was admitted to the Mures Emergency Hospital on April 1. He was confirmed to be positive on April 2 and died on the same day.He also suffered from chronic cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure.