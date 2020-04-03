 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

One more person infected with the novel coronavirus dies in Romania; death toll at 116

cdnuploads.aa.com.tr
coronavirus

Another person infected with the novel coronavirus has died, with the death toll caused by the pandemic in Romania thus reaching 116, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

It was a man of 70 from the Mures County, who started to have symptoms on March 29, without having an epidemiological context to explain the infection.

The man was admitted to the Mures Emergency Hospital on April 1. He was confirmed to be positive on April 2 and died on the same day.

He also suffered from chronic cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.