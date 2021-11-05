Online trade market to increase by 15 pct this year, to 18.4 billion RON (survey)

The local online trade market will reach the value of 18.4 billion RON, in 2021, up by 15 pct over the previous year, when income exceeded 16 billion RON, reveals a study published on Friday by Termene.ro, a platform offering real-time data on financial and legal data of companies in Romania.

According to the source, if in 2019, companies in the field obtained profits of approximately 680 million RON, at the level of 2020 they obtained over 1.23 billion RON.

The authors show that the average profitability of the e-commerce domain has exceeded 7.3 pct, twice that of the year 2018 (3.7 pct) and increasing from 5.1 pct, the value of 2019. Furthermore, a profitability of 7.3 pct shows that, for each 100 RON received, an entrepreneur is left with 7.3 RON while a profitability of 3.7 pct shows that, for each 100 RON, an entrepreneur is left with 3.7 RON.

In what regards the payment of debts by companies in online commerce, the termene.ro research showed that the time in which a bill to a supplier is paid is constantly dropping, from 116 days in 2017 to 101 days in 2020, after in 2018 it was 115 days, while in 2019, it was 111.

The specialty survey took into account all the companies that have as their main domain of activity retail through order houses or the internet.

