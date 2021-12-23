ONRC: Almost 140,000 individuals and legal entities registered by end of November

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities increased in the first 11 months of this year by 37.31%, compared to the similar period in 2020, to 139,650, of which 96,421 are limited liability companies, according to the data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were registered in the Municipality of Bucharest, respectively 22,215 (+ 26.84%, compared to January - November 2020), and in the counties of Cluj - 8,039 (+ 51.68%), Timis - 6,608 (+45.74 %) and Ilfov - 6,579 (+ 30.17%).

On the other hand, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Covasna - 1,016 (+ 33.86%, compared to the first 11 months of the previous year), Ialomita - 1,046 (+ 41.35%) and Calarasi - 1,174 ( + 21.41%).

According to ONRC, the areas in which most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (27,756, + 11.34% from year to year), construction (15,283; plus 19.62%) and agriculture, forestry and fishing (15,111; + 284.31%).

In November 2021, 10,312 individuals and legal entities were registered, most of them in Bucharest (2,240) and in the counties of Cluj (644), Ilfov (560) and Timis (526).