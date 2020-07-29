ONRC: Insolvencies down 26.16 per cent in Q1 2020

The number of companies and legal entities that entered insolvency dropped by 26.16 per cent in the first six months of 2020, compared with the same period last year, down to 2,360 insolvencies, according to data published on the Website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most companies and legal entities that entered insolvency were registered in Bucharest, 423, down by 23.23 per cent against January-June 2019. Coming next in the insolvency ranking are the Bihor county, with 211 insolvencies (minus 12.08 per cent), Constanta - 140 (minus 17.16 per cent) and Cluj - 139 (plus 12.1 per cent).By scope, the largest number of insolvencies recorded in the first half of the year were recorded in the wholesale and retail sector, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 676 (minus 31.79 per cent), constructions - 372 (minus 20.17 per cent) and the processing industry - 297 (minus 21.43 per cent).A number of 724 insolvencies were recorded in June, most of them in Bucharest - 212, and in the following counties: Bihor - 57, Cluj - 46 and Constanta - 28.