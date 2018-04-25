Orange Romania posted 270 million euros in turnover, up 11.1pct in Q1

Orange Romania posted 270 million euros in its turnover, the first quarter of the year, up 11.1% against the same period last year, the advance being mainly supported by the positive evolution of mobile data usage, sales of mobile devices and converged services, according to a press release of the company sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

On March 31 2018, Orange Romania provided mobile, fixed and TV services to 10,449,000 customers.Also, the number of clients who wanted financial services from Orange Romania increased by 130% in the first quarter, while for the 4G services the increase was of 40%. Thus, at the end of March, over 3.3 million Orange customers used Orange 4G services, with the network covering 93.4% of the country's population."The same upward trend was also obvious in the mobile data traffic, which grew by 85% compared to Q1 2017 and the 4G traffic, which grew 3 times. The best Smartphones and connected devices continue to top the customers' preferences. For instance, the sales generated by the connected device category grew by 70% in the first quarter of this year, compared with the first quarter of 2017. An increased interest was also seen in the connected home gadgets, where sales increased 5 times compared to the first quarter of the previous year," according to the same source.At the end of March, Orange Home TV's cable and satellite television service accounted for 418,000 customers, up 22% compared with Q1 2017, while fixed broadband services had over 210,000 subscribers, 65% more than last year.In the first quarter of 2018, 95,000 customers opted for land line-mobile services from Orange, nearly 6 times more than in the previous year. Also, the interest of users in accessing video content on any device is reflected in the average monthly number of active users of Orange TV Go, which grew by 27% in Q1 2018 compared with the same period in 2017.The first three months of the year have also boosted the financial services segment through the mobile phone, "due to the accessibility and speed of transactions. Thus, the number of customers who chose Orange Money until March 31, 2018 to pay bills and recharge PrePay reached 94,000, up 130% compared to the same period last year.