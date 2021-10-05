Orban, after no-confidence vote: My 30-year work has gone to waste

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, after Parliament voted for a motion of censure against the incumbent government, that his 30 years of work in the National Liberal Party (PNL) "has gone to waste."

"Do you think I am happy after my 30-year work is going to waste because of some adventurers who do not understand anything about politics and public interest?" Orban said at the Parliament House when asked if he was happy that the motion tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) succeeded.

He denied rumors that he would have offered himself to be nominated by PNL for the position of prime minister.