Orban: All ministries involved in anti-COVID battle must be mobilized at maximum

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked for "general mobilization" of the ministers that are leading ministries involved in the anti-COVID battle, after the number of cases of coronavirus infections has gone up in the past days.

"The increase in the number of cases, the increase in the number of persons diagnosed positive must put us on guard and I request each minister call a general mobilization in the ministries that you are leading. All the ministries that are involved in the anti-COVID battle must be mobilized to the maximum and use all the legal instruments in order to reduce the number of persons infected," said Ludovic Orban, on Thursday, at the start of the Government meeting.

In the past 24 hours 614 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were reported, the total number of persons infected reaching Thursday 30,789.