Orban: Government performance depends primarily on the person of the prime minister

Government performance depends on many factors, but primarily on the person of the prime minister, PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Sunday in Calarasi, according to whom a government must be led "from morning to night, from morning to morning".

"People will judge us in 2024 by the performance of the national government, the performance of the county government, where we have county council presidents, and the performance of local governments, where we have mayors. Government performance depends on many factors, but first and foremost depends on the person. "You know very well that man sanctifies the place. A government must be led from morning to night, from morning to morning," Orban said at the meeting of the PNL Calarasi County Board of Directors (CDJ), in which the motion is presented.