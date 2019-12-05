Orban: I believe it's time Romania go in direction people with initiative want to take it

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday evening that it's time for Romania to go in the direction entrepreneurs, people with initiative want to take it.

"I believe we must completely rethink our attitude towards everything that businessman means, towards what democratic, capitalist society means, to admit that a society without entrepreneurs, a society without capitalists, without investors, without people to be leaders and to have initiative to pull society in the correct direction has a hard time evolving. I believe it's time Romania go in the direction these people want to take it: entrepreneurs, people who have the power of making, as we have seen in very many places, from a rundown field wonders that have often left me awestruck," said Orban at the Capital Awards Gala, where he received the award "Politician of the Year".

According to him, Romania will develop through the initiative and courage of those who "do not walk the beaten path, but always search for other roads."

"We must understand this, that Romania will develop through initiative, through the courage, through the assumption of responsibilities that are present in people who are not content with going to work from 9 (AM, ed. n.) and at 4 (PM, ed. n.) they bust the door down, people who are not walking the beaten path, but always search for new roads, people that, many times, in order to start their own business, have put their apartment as collateral or have borrowed money from the banks, not knowing if they ever have the chance to pay them back, it's due to people that create, that have vision, that have the courage to go in a direction nobody else sees there's something. And especially they have the courage to put aside all stops, all obstacles, all the enmities and all the envies manifested by others," the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Prime Minister stated he was not "a man privileged by fate".

"You should know I was not a man privileged by fate and that, many times, in order to have achievements similar to others, I may have had to climb several times and make efforts far larger, because always, in order to feel comfortable with myself, I considered I had to say what I believe, even when what I say bothers greatly the powerful people of the day, regardless that they were political adversaries or came from within the party. And because of this, many times, I climbed and 'whack, whack', I was given a shove... Now I was awarded. I really believe it's an award I deserve," Ludovic Orban deemed.

During the event, which marked the 27th anniversary of the first issue of Capital magazine, the Capital Awards - Heroes of 2019 were bestowed and the Capital TOP 300 Wealthiest Romanians, 2019 edition, was published.