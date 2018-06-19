Orban: I will be PNL's nomination for prime minister in case censure motion passes

National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban states on Tuesday that in case the censure motion is adopted in parliament, the Liberals have established that he is the candidate for the position of prime minister.

"In case a government could be built around the National Liberal Party, this will be ONL's official nomination," Orban told Romania TV private TV broadcaster on Tuesday evening.He reiterated that PNL is ready to assume the responsibility of governing, reminding that a governing programme draft is being currently worked upon in the party's special committees.Orban recalled that on Wednesday [20 June, ed.n.] PNL will lodge a censure motion."The main objective is to end this government. For Romanians, the premier [Viorica Dancila, ed.n.] is already the target of jokes and mockery. There is no public outing without her making a blunder," the PNL leader pointed out.He said the negotiations for the support of the censure motion will be carried out to the very day of the debate and vote on this document."The first partners are the political formation in the Opposition - USR [Save Romania Union, ed.n.] and PMP [People's Movement Party, ed.n.]. For the rest, we are negotiating with everyone. Tomorrow (Wednesday, ed. n.) we lodge the censure motion. Negotiations will continue to the date of the debate and vote with each parliamentarian and each group. I have talked to them too [those from Pro Romania, ed.n.]. We will see tomorrow. We are waiting for signatures from them, too," Orban further said.Ludovic Orban further specified that PNL's target is to win the local and parliamentary elections.