Orban, in Craiova: Our goal is to connect Oltenia to the European transport infrastructure

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, said on Friday, after visiting the site of the Craiova - Pitesti expressway, that it is a fundamental objective to connect Oltenia to the European road, railway and river transport infrastructure.

Ludovic Orban pointed out that the connection of Oltenia to the Pan-European Corridor IV will be ensured through the Craiova - Pitesti expressway, which will be completed in this legislature, as well as through a Calafat - Lugoj motorway or expressway.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies mentioned that the amount of 20 million lei was allocated for the feasibility study for the Calafat - Lugoj motorway or expressway.

As to the railway infrastructure, he indicated that the modernization on the route Bucharest - Craiova - Caransebes is intended and documentation is prepared for the sections from Caransebes to Arad.

Ludovic Orban also mentioned a project to ensure the navigability of the Danube, so that this river transport axis can be used at maximum capacity.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies also mentioned that the national company for Road Infrastructure Administration has prepared the documentation for the road link between the Craiova - Pitesti expressway and the Ford factory, and the selection procedure for the construction of the South Belt Road of Craiova is in the final phase.